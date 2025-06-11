BTS's Jungkook and Jimin greet fans after ending military service — in pictures

Members Jungkook, left, and Jimin of boy band BTS salute fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
Members Jungkook and Jimin stood in front of fans for the first time in a year and seven months after finishing their mandatory military duties on Wednesday, paying gratitude to them as the BTS members returned to civilian life.
"It feels so awkward for us to be here in front of everyone," Jungkook said with a smile. "It's been so long since we've stood in front of a camera, and we're not even wearing makeup."
Fans were present in front of the camp that the two singers were discharged from in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning. Fans from around the world had made the journey to the camp, holding the flags of their nationalities as they cheered for the two BTS singers.
A group of fans also greeted members RM and V when they were discharged a day earlier in Gangwon.
"Thank you so much for coming all this way to see us ARMY," Jimin said, referring to the fans by the name of the band's dedicated fan club. "It's been such a long time — the Covid-19 pandemic and our military duties — but thank you for sticking through all that for us."
Member Jungkook of boy band BTS salutes to fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
Member Jimin of boy band BTS salutes to fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]
"We're being discharged today, so we can continue painting the pictures that we've been painting so far. We'll prepare something even better and show it to everyone," Jimin said.
"I also want to thank everyone left at the camp — the seniors, the juniors and my colleagues. Thank you for taking such good care of me," added Jungkook.
Six members of BTS have now finished their military duties. One more member, Suga, also finishes his duty on June 21.
To mark the occasion, BTS’s agency BigHit Music has wrapped HYBE’s Yongsan headquarters in central Seoul with BTS’s logo, the ARMY symbol and the slogan “We Are Back.”
The decorations will remain up through June 29 as part of BTS Festa, the company’s annual celebration of the group’s debut. BTS marks its 12th anniversary this year, having debuted on June 13, 2013.
Members Jungkook, left, and Jimin of boy band BTS smile after receiving the microphones from reporters to thank the fans who have come to congratulate them as they finish their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]
Member Jungkook of boy band BTS bows to fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
Members Jungkook, left, and Jimin of boy band BTS greet reporters with flower bouquets in their hands, after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]
Members Jungkook, left, and Jimin of boy band BTS greet reporters with flower bouquets in their hands, after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]
K-pop band BTS members Jimin, right, and Jungkook salute after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
K-pop band BTS members Jimin, center left, and Jungkook, center right, are greeted after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
Member Jungkook of boy band BTS greets fans and reporters after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
Members Jungkook, left, and Jimin of boy band BTS on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, after finishing their mandatory military duties [NEWS1]
Members Jungkook, right, and Jimin of boy band BTS greet the fans on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, after finishing their mandatory military duties. [YONHAP]
Member Jimin of boy band BTS greets fans after finishing their military duties on June 11 in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
BTS fans wait for BTS members Jungkook and Jimin who were discharged from Korea’s mandatory military service, in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
Fans wait for BTS members Jungkook and Jimin after they completed their mandatory military service in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]
Fans wait for the arrival of K-pop band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
Fans wait for the arrival of K-pop band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
A fan from Thailand waits for the arrival of K-pop band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
Daiane Matos from Brazil, 37, shows her hand as she waits for the arrival of K-pop band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]
Fans greet members Jungkook and Jimin of boy band BTS on June 11, the day that the two singers finish their mandatory military duties in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi. [NEWS1]
Fans react after they see K-pop band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, on June 11, 2025, the day that the two singers finish their military duties. [AP/YONHAP]
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)