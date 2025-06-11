BoA's agency files police report over graffiti targeting singer
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 16:41
Police launched an investigation after malicious graffiti targeting singer BoA was discovered in various parts of Seoul.
According to her agency SM Entertainment on Wednesday, multiple instances of graffiti aimed at BoA were recently found near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul, including at bus stops and on digital billboards.
SM Entertainment confirmed the incidents through internal monitoring and fan reports, visited the sites in person and filed a report with the police.
“An investigation is currently underway at the local police precinct, and we plan to submit a formal complaint later today,” the agency said.
“Posting false information that damages the reputation and dignity of our artists, or insulting them for the sole purpose of public ridicule, is a clear criminal act,” it added. “We will respond to such criminal acts with zero tolerance and pursue legal action according to principle.”
Reports of the defamatory graffiti first emerged on online communities, where users shared photos of numerous locations around Gangnam District, including bus stops, utility boxes and digital billboard poles.
In response, fans of BoA filed reports with the police, local district offices and her agency, and took it upon themselves to erase the graffiti late into the night.
Fans also uploaded photos on social media showing them scrubbing off the markings. One fan said, “I removed all the graffiti from the media poles between Gangnam and Sinnonhyeon Stations, and reported the graffiti on the media poles to the cybercrime investigation unit as well.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
