Cult leader with presidential ambitions indicted on fraud, indecent assault
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 20:10
Prosecutors indicted Huh Kyung-young, a cultlike politician, on multiple charges including fraud, embezzlement and political finance violations, the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday.
Huh also faces charges of quasi-forcible indecent assault. Prosecutors claim he groped female followers under the pretense of performing “energy healing.”
Prosecutors allege that from 2019 to 2023, Huh, the honorary leader of the National Revolutionary Party, sold high-priced “spiritual” products at a religious facility known as Haneulgung — translated as "Heaven Palace" — by claiming to possess supernatural powers.
He also allegedly misappropriated funds from a corporation he solely owned for personal and political purposes.
According to the prosecution, Huh told his followers, “I am a god and I control people’s life spans and fortunes. If you donate money, you’ll receive blessings in this world and your wishes will come true.”
Using these claims, he allegedly defrauded them of roughly 324 million won ($236,000).
Authorities also accused Huh of using corporate funds to purchase real estate worth about 38.9 billion won under his name.
Though Huh was the sole shareholder, the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that a corporation and its owner are legally distinct. Using corporate assets for private purposes without authorization constitutes embezzlement under Korean law.
Huh allegedly used approximately 8 billion won in corporate funds as political donations during his bids for public office — specifically, the 2020 general election, the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election and the 2022 presidential race.
The Political Funds Act strictly prohibits corporate money from being used for political financing.
The prosecution has secured a provisional seizure of the 38.9 billion won in alleged criminal proceeds to prevent the disposal of Huh’s assets while the case proceeds.
Huh has denied all allegations and has also questioned the legality of the police investigation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
