Gov't pledges to adopt front license plates for delivery scooters to catch traffic violations
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 13:42
The new administration will continue efforts to introduce front license plates for delivery scooters, building on the previous government's initiative.
The Democratic Party (DP) pledged to adopt front license plates for motorcycles during the presidential election campaign, reinforcing the momentum for the policy.
“We have prepared an implementation plan based on the campaign pledge, starting with a pilot program and expanding to full implementation — mandating front plates only for commercial motorcycles," said an official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday.
Currently, motorcycles in Korea only carry rear plates. The idea of affixing front plates to motorcycles has been discussed for years, but demand for implementation surged after a spike in food and beverage deliveries during the Covid-19 pandemic led to a rise in traffic violations by delivery scooters.
Most existing traffic cameras only capture front plates, creating a blind spot for enforcement. Apart from a few upgraded systems, motorcycles have largely avoided detection.
The DP included the introduction of both front and rear license plates for motorcycles in its platform for the 21st presidential election. It had also made the same pledge during the 20th presidential race in 2022.
Compared to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s campaign promise to “gradually introduce front license plates for commercial motorcycles,” the DP’s pledge went further, at least on paper, by including all motorcycles — both commercial and private.
However, the Land Ministry clarified that the front plate mandate will apply only to commercial motorcycles.
“Delivery scooters are already a serious problem,” said the ministry official. “Including private motorcycles would trigger significant backlash.”
The ministry plans to launch the pilot program for delivery scooters at the end of this month as scheduled. The main project will follow after evaluating the program’s effectiveness and resolving any issues.
To encourage voluntary participation, the government will offer benefits to delivery drivers who affix front license plates to their vehicles, such as insurance discounts and free oil checks.
It is also working with a dedicated mutual aid association for delivery drivers to offer affordable insurance options — similar to the associations for taxis and buses. Eight major delivery platforms have joined the association, including Woowa Brothers, Coupang Eats, Barogo, Vroong and Ractive.
Unlike metal rear plates, the front plates will come in formats that are easy to attach and pose less risk in collisions, such as stickers. Countries like Singapore and Indonesia already use stickers or acrylic plates as front identifiers.
“There are various motorcycle types, so we’re preparing designs in different shapes and sizes,” said the Land Ministry. “We’re also considering commissioning new research on the materials and design in preparation for full-scale implementation.”
Supporters argue that placing plates on the front of delivery scooters would allow at least partial enforcement with current cameras and would create a “name tag effect” — deterring violations by making riders more conscious of public scrutiny.
Once the main project begins, front plate attachment will be mandatory — similar to how delivery drivers are now required to have paid transport insurance. The government plans to amend the Framework Act on the Logistics of Living Essentials in the second half of this year to make it mandatory for platforms to verify whether drivers have such insurance.
The Land Ministry is also reportedly planning to discuss with police the option of allowing citizens to report traffic violations by delivery scooters with photographic evidence, which could result in fines or penalties.
“In a survey conducted at the end of 2022 of 559 citizens, 92 percent supported the introduction of front license plates for motorcycles," said Lee Yun-ho, secretary general of the Korea Consumer Safety Association (translated). "If implemented alongside licensing for delivery workers, it could be even more effective.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG KAP-SAENG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)