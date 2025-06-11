Illegal online gambling ring targeting teenagers busted by police, handled $18.2M in wagers
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 13:45
Members of a criminal gang accused of operating and promoting illegal gambling websites — drawing in over 100 middle and high school students — have been arrested by police.
The illegal operation handled an estimated 24.9 billion won ($18.2 million) in wagers.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s violent crime unit said Wednesday it arrested and referred to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office four suspects, including a 27-year-old gang member from Suwon, the operator of the gambling website, on charges of opening a gambling venue.
From February 2023 to December 2023, the suspects allegedly rented an apartment in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, and operated an online gambling site out of it. The site streamed live footage of baccarat and slot machine games sourced from overseas casinos, and encouraged users to place bets, police said.
The gang member, identified as someone who had been active nationwide, was responsible for recruiting users. He is accused of sending mass text messages to attract new members and bringing in teens — aged 13 to 18 — through acquaintances. He reportedly took a 20 percent cut from the amount those teenagers lost, under the guise of a “dividend.”
Police found that among the roughly 2,000 people who used the illegal site, more than 100 were teenagers. Bets ranged from 50,000 won to 5 million won. The youngest user was a first-year middle school student who reportedly bet 1.2 million won and lost most of it.
Under Article 247 of Korea’s Criminal Act, opening a gambling venue carries a sentence of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. Simple participation in gambling, under Article 246, is punishable by a fine of up to 10 million won.
Police began their investigation after receiving a tip about Suwon-based gang members involved in a gambling scheme. The website operator reportedly attempted to avoid detection by changing the website address three times and using over 40 burner bank accounts.
The gang is believed to have used proceeds from the operation to purchase luxury watches and high-end imported vehicles. Police filed for a provisional seizure of 1.1 billion won in suspected criminal profits ahead of indictment. Investigations are ongoing into those who provided the financial accounts used in the operation.
“Gambling can have serious social impacts, not just for adults but especially for teenagers who may develop addiction,” a police official said. “Even simple betting can be subject to legal punishment, so people must avoid illegal gambling websites entirely.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SON SUNG-BAE [[email protected]]
