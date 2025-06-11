 Kim Soo-hyun gets court approval to seize Hoverlab operator's apartments
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 15:04
Kim Se-ui, the operator of tabloid YouTube channel Hoverlab, speaks at a press conference on May 7. [NEWS1]

A Seoul court approved a request by actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency to seize two apartments owned by Kim Se-ui, the operator of YouTube tabloid Hoverlab, amid an escalating legal battle between the parties.
 
The Seoul Central District Court on Monday granted a provisional seizure order for two apartments under Kim Se-ui’s name — one in Seocho District and another in Apgujeong, Gangnam District — according to the actor's lawyers on Wednesday.
 

The request came from Gold Medalist, the actor's management agency, according to his legal representatives at law firm LKB & Partners.
 
The Seocho apartment is reportedly valued at around 2 billion won ($1.5 million), while the Apgujeong unit is worth around 8 billion won. The court allowed the seizure of only Kim Se-ui’s 50 percent share in the Apgujeong apartment, which he co-owns with his older sister.
 
The total amount sought through the seizures is 4 billion won, with 2 billion won claimed for each property.
 
The latest ruling follows an earlier seizure order issued on May 20 targeting a donation account used by Hoverlab, otherwise known as Garo Sero Institute. That claim was filed jointly by Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist.
 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun speaks at a press conference on March 31, denying allegations of dating the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. [YONHAP]

The dispute stems from allegations aired by Hoverlab, which accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The channel cited statements from her family and shared purported private messages and photos via YouTube.
 
Kim Soo-hyun has denied the accusations, asserting that the relationship began only after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. He has since filed criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui and Kim Sae-ron’s family for violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, including unlawful distribution of intimate images.
 
Kim Soo-hyun's side has also accused Kim Se-ui of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and of violating the anti-stalking law. Additional complaints have been filed against Kim Sae-ron’s family for defamation as well.
 
The actor's team has also filed a civil suit seeking 12 billion won in damages.
 
Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron’s family has filed a countersuit against Kim Soo-hyun, alleging violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusations.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
