Pawn shop owner found dead beside highway with stab wounds
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 17:25
Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who was stabbed inside a car in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang.
The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday that they'd discovered the woman dead inside the vehicle, which was parked along a highway with its hazard lights on, on Sunday. She had multiple stab wounds.
Investigators said the woman had been running a pawn shop near a casino in Jeongseon County, Gangwon.
Authorities are currently questioning people close to the woman to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
