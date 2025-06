Pawn shop owner found dead beside highway with stab wounds

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who was stabbed inside a car in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang.The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday that they'd discovered the woman dead inside the vehicle, which was parked along a highway with its hazard lights on, on Sunday. She had multiple stab wounds.Investigators said the woman had been running a pawn shop near a casino in Jeongseon County, Gangwon.Authorities are currently questioning people close to the woman to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.BY KIM JI-HYE [ [email protected]