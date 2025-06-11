 Pawn shop owner found dead beside highway with stab wounds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Pawn shop owner found dead beside highway with stab wounds

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 17:25
The logo of Korean National Police Agency [NEWS1]

The logo of Korean National Police Agency [NEWS1]

 
Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who was stabbed inside a car in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang.
 
The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday that they'd discovered the woman dead inside the vehicle, which was parked along a highway with its hazard lights on, on Sunday. She had multiple stab wounds.
 

Related Article

Investigators said the woman had been running a pawn shop near a casino in Jeongseon County, Gangwon.
 
Authorities are currently questioning people close to the woman to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Wound Bonghwa County Police

More in Social Affairs

Daegu already sizzling

Young Koreans happy to leave high salaries behind if management is unethical, survey finds

Pawn shop owner found dead beside highway with stab wounds

BoA's agency files police report over graffiti targeting singer

Korean man records video alleging wrongful detainment in Malaysia, ministry consulting local authorities

Related Stories

The 80-year-old man and his 40-year-old ox

Jeongseon, Philippines' Bauang sign labor exchange deal

North Chungcheong offers counseling with interpretation support for foreign residents

Strawberry harvest in Hamyang County begins

Salt-flat solar angers inconvenienced islanders

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)