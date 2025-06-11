Police come to aid of woman lured into prosecutor-impersonating phishing scam
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:39 Updated: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:51
Police came to the aid of a woman in her 20s who had locked herself in a motel room under the coercion of voice phishing scammers and allowed them to remotely access her phone.
According to the Daejeon Dongbu Police Precinct on Wednesday, officers responded to a report on May 2 that said, “My girlfriend spoke on the phone with someone claiming to be an investigator and hasn’t come out of a motel room since yesterday.”
The woman in her 20s, had received a fake investigation document from a voice phishing gang impersonating a prosecutor from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and, out of fear, was following their instructions.
The scammers told her that her bank account had been identified in connection to an ongoing special fraud case and questioned her for an extended period, asking if she had been involved in the crime.
They then ordered her to “go somewhere alone and wait,” adding, “You will be arrested immediately if you don’t follow instructions.”
Starting around 3 p.m. on May 1, the woman remained alone in the motel for about 20 hours while continuing her phone call with the perpetrators. Following their instructions, she purchased a disposable smartphone and installed a remote-access application at the scammers command.
In such a state, she had become so convinced by the scammers that she was highly suspicious of the police officers who came to her aid. Officers were eventually able to convince her that she had been lured into a scam by confirming that the investigation document was fake and explaining the situation to her in detail.
As a result the woman did not suffer any financial loss.
“The method of isolating the victim and using sustained threats and gaslighting to break down their ability to think rationally is rampant,” said a police official. “If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from an investigative agency or if anything sounds suspicious, immediately report it to 112 or seek help at the nearest police station.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
