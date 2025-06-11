Seventeen's Seungkwan donates 20 million won to preserve Jeju's heritage
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 15:46
- YOON SO-YEON
Seungkwan of boy band Seventeen has donated 20 million won ($14,600) to his hometown of Jeju Island, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
The donation will go to the Korea Heritage Service and the National Trust for Cultural Heritage to help preserve and protect the cultural heritage of Jeju Island, especially the preservation of the archives documenting the Jeju Uprising, according to the agency.
Seungkwan, whose legal name is Boo Seung-kwan, was born on Jeju Island and spent his childhood there until he moved to Seoul to become a K-pop star. He was named an honorary ambassador of Jeju Island last November.
In 2023, Seungkwan emphasized during the 13th Unesco Youth Forum that Jeju is the first region in the world to have been recognized by Unesco in three different categories, thanks to the island's beautiful natural scenery and biodiversity.
Last September, Seungkwan's agency, Pledis Entertainment, and the Jeju provincial government signed a deal to co-produce promotional content for the Korean island.
The two parties will cooperate on the creation of K-pop and entertainment content related to Jeju Island and also organize K-pop events on the southern island as part of the deal.
