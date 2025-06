Yeoju neighbors accused of abusing dog while owner was away

Police in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, are investigating two women in their 40s who allegedly trespassed into a neighbor’s yard and abused a dog.The Yeoju Police Precinct said Tuesday that it opened an investigation into a woman and her acquaintance on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.The incident occurred in early May when the women entered the yard of a single-family home in Yeoju without permission and allegedly mistreated a dog owned by a neighbor.At the time, the neighbor was not home. The suspects live in separate homes in the same neighborhood.The women allegedly taped the dog’s snout and swung a broom at the animal. The neighbor later reviewed security camera footage and reported the abuse to police in mid-May.The women told police that they had long held complaints about the dog, according to the police.BY KIM EUN-BIN [ [email protected]