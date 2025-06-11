 Yeoju neighbors accused of abusing dog while owner was away
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 10:03
The police logo [YONHAP]

 
Police in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, are investigating two women in their 40s who allegedly trespassed into a neighbor’s yard and abused a dog.
  
The Yeoju Police Precinct said Tuesday that it opened an investigation into a woman and her acquaintance on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act.
 

The incident occurred in early May when the women entered the yard of a single-family home in Yeoju without permission and allegedly mistreated a dog owned by a neighbor. 
 
At the time, the neighbor was not home. The suspects live in separate homes in the same neighborhood.
  
The women allegedly taped the dog’s snout and swung a broom at the animal. The neighbor later reviewed security camera footage and reported the abuse to police in mid-May.
  
The women told police that they had long held complaints about the dog, according to the police.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
