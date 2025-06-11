Young Koreans happy to leave high salaries behind if management is unethical, survey finds
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 17:25
Young Korean workers are walking away from high salaries — if it means having to work under unethical leadership.
According to a new survey released Wednesday by job portal JobKorea, 34.5 percent of respondents in their 20s to 40s said they would avoid working at companies with immoral executives or managers, even if those companies offer generous compensation packages.
The response was most pronounced among those in their 20s, with 36.4 percent citing unethical leadership as a dealbreaker. The number stood at 34.5 percent for those in their 30s and 30.8 percent for respondents in their 40s and older.
The findings, based on a survey of 1,252 men and women, underscore a growing shift among the so-called MZ generation — millennials and Generation Z — who increasingly prioritize workplace ethics, value alignment and culture over paycheck size.
Other top reasons respondents listed for avoiding high-paying companies included mismatched values or management styles at 33.9 percent, unfair compensation systems at 30.6 percent, lack of clear direction in work instructions at 25.6 percent, a lethargic workplace atmosphere at 15.4 percent and opaque performance evaluations at 14.6 percent.
The responses reflect a growing emphasis on fairness and work culture over salary among today’s workers.
When asked what they value most in the workplace, respondents across all age groups selected work-life balance as their top priority.
But values diverged by age group in other areas. Respondents in their 40s and older prioritized recognition and compensation, while those in their 30s and younger placed greater importance on growth opportunities.
Asked what conditions help them stay focused at work, most respondents pointed to having a clear purpose and direction.
Others mentioned being assigned tasks and workloads that matched their abilities, as well as receiving feedback and recognition for performance.
“Today’s workers don’t just care about what work they do,” said Byun Ji-sung, head of content marketing at JobKorea. “They care who they work with, what kind of environment they’re in and what values they share with the organization
“As more employees weigh organizational values, direction and personal growth over company reputation or compensation, employers must take a deeper look at their HR practices and workplace culture.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
