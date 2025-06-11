20250611_COL_D : Not every campaign pledge must be fulfilled

President Lee Jae-myung is facing mounting pressure over campaign pledges he made in Busan, which are now sparking friction among local governments. Choi Min-ho, mayor of Sejong, has called for the withdrawal of a plan to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, arguing it runs counter to the national goal of completing the administrative capital in Sejong. Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok also opposed the move, warning it would stoke regional tensions and hinder intergovernmental cooperation.Controversy is also growing over the planned relocation of HMM, formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine. The company's land-based labor union issued a strongly worded statement, calling it “a political assault that severely damages the autonomy and independence of a publicly listed company” and demanding an immediate halt.At the same time, various regions are lobbying for swift implementation of campaign pledges or renewed government support for major infrastructure projects. Jeonbuk Gov. Kim Kwan-young suggested that the few remaining components of the Saemangeum development plan, particularly transportation infrastructure, should be exempt from preliminary feasibility studies to accelerate progress. Daegu officials are pushing for rapid progress on the Daegu–Gyeongbuk new airport and an expressway connecting Daegu and Gunwi. There is also a request for feasibility exemptions to fast-track the Dalbit Railway linking Daegu and Gwangju.Similar demands are emerging nationwide — from plans to revitalize Cheongju Airport in North Chungcheong to proposals for expanding tourism and medical infrastructure in Jeju. The president is being inundated with appeals to honor promises made during the campaign and to deliver prompt support.This wave of regional expectations is reminiscent of the Saemangeum project, first proposed in 1987 by then-presidential candidate Roh Tae-woo. Nearly 40 years later, the development remains ongoing. I visited the site in February 1997, during a period of heated debate over environmental concerns, land usage and the project’s necessity. I still recall massive trucks kicking up clouds of dust along the 33-kilometer (20.5-mile) seawall, which would become the longest in the world.According to the Saemangeum Development Authority, 14.6 trillion won ($10.7 billion) was spent on the project between the start of the seawall’s construction in 1991 and the end of 2023 — an average of more than 440 billion won annually. And the work is far from finished. Back in 1997, authorities projected land reclamation would be completed by 2004. While some industrial zones and waterfront developments have since been established, the full reclamation has yet to conclude.During his campaign, President Lee identified balanced national development as one of his top 10 pledges. His vision included strengthening Sejong as the administrative capital and promoting what he called a “Five Regions, Three Special Zones” strategy. This plan involves creating special autonomous regional governments in five broad zones — Seoul Capital Area, Southeastern Economic Zone, Daegu–North Gyeongsang, Central Region and Honam encompassing the Jeolla regions — supported by expanded high-speed rail networks. The “Three Special Zones” pledge refers to boosting autonomy and competitiveness in Jeju, Gangwon and North Jeolla regions.The president also committed to a second round of public institution relocations. These are well-intentioned efforts, but they will require vast amounts of funding and resources. Any relocation must be preceded by rigorous assessments, especially considering the long-term impact on employees and local development. Previous rounds of relocation led to the creation of “innovation cities” across the country. Yet, many still lack adequate infrastructure and are said to empty out on weekends, raising concerns about sustainability.As any new administration must, the Lee government must decide which of its many campaign promises should evolve into official national policies. These decisions are not merely political but also administrative, determining how resources are allocated and which agendas are prioritized. Lacking a formal transition committee, the administration plans to finalize its policy agenda through the National Planning Committee. Of the 247 detailed campaign pledges made by candidate Lee, the government aims to narrow them to around 100 key national policy tasks by August.While fulfilling all promises may be ideal, it is simply not feasible. The government must choose wisely — keeping what is achievable and discarding what is not. This is especially true for regional development pledges, many of which involve large-scale infrastructure projects requiring tens or even hundreds of billions of won. Once launched, such projects are difficult to reverse and risk becoming long-term burdens if mismanaged.With local elections scheduled for June next year, calls for swift implementation and funding will only intensify. The government and ruling party may find it increasingly difficult to ignore these demands. However, a pragmatic administration must resist pressure and subject each pledge to careful review before designating it a national policy priority. That is the essence of a government grounded in practical governance.