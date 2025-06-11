Korea’s new diplomatic push finds early momentum with U.S., Japan and China

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae-myung has begun his term with a series of high-profile diplomatic calls that mark a stable start to Korea’s foreign and security policy under his leadership. In the span of just five days, Lee held phone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 6, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on June 9, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 10.The sequence — especially the call with Xi just one day after speaking with Japan’s leader — sent a clear signal that Korea’s leadership has returned to diplomatic normalcy after six months of uncertainty following last December’s martial law crisis. It was also a contrast to the previous transition under Yoon Suk Yeol, when more than ten days passed before then-Chinese President Xi responded after Yoon spoke with Japan.The timing of the call with Xi suggests Beijing’s strong interest in deepening ties with the Lee administration. According to the presidential office, Xi expressed his intent to work with the new government to advance the Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership. President Lee, in turn, emphasized the importance of mutual benefit and equality in strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, the economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for November in Gyeongju, raising the prospect of Xi’s first visit to Korea in 11 years.In his earlier calls with the United States and Japan, President Lee reaffirmed the centrality of the Korea-U.S. alliance and emphasized the importance of continued trilateral cooperation with Japan. Both Washington and Tokyo reportedly responded positively, calling it a “good start” for the new administration. Analysts view the early alignment of Korea’s foreign relations with its traditional allies as a strategically sound move.Notably, President Lee spoke with the Japanese prime minister before his conversation with China, differing from former President Moon Jae-in’s approach, which prioritized China after the United States. This order may help alleviate long-standing concerns in Washington and Tokyo over Lee’s and the Democratic Party’s past positions, which were at times viewed as anti-American or anti-Japanese.Looking ahead to the G7 Summit in Canada from June 15 to 17, Lee is expected to further clarify his diplomatic approach with both Trump and Ishiba. Success in those engagements could provide critical momentum for Korea’s relations with both countries, particularly in areas such as trade talks with the United States, ongoing discussions over the role of U.S. forces in Korea, and cooperation with Japan on shared security and economic interests. The year 2025 also marks the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic ties, providing a timely backdrop for a reset.Still, challenges remain. Korea’s relations with Japan have been shaped by a long and often difficult history, and the broader U.S.-China rivalry continues to add volatility to the region. In this climate, the Lee administration’s foreign and security policies will likely be tested repeatedly.To navigate these pressures, Korea will need to uphold its stated diplomatic principles while adopting a flexible, interest-based approach. Finding the right balance between conviction and adaptability will be essential. The success of President Lee’s pragmatic diplomacy will depend on how well Korea can maintain equilibrium in its ties with the United States, Japan and China.