New senior presidential secretary faces allegations of real estate misconduct

Oh Kwang-soo, newly appointed senior presidential secretary for civil affairs under President Lee Jae-myung, is facing allegations that he held real estate assets under a borrowed name. The controversy centers on a 2005 transaction in which Oh’s wife sold land and a building in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, to a close friend of Oh. Reports suggest the friend signed a memorandum promising to return the properties, raising suspicions of a “name-lending trust,” which may violate Korea’s Real Name Real Estate Act.Further scrutiny has emerged over whether Oh, upon his promotion to senior prosecutor in 2012, failed to disclose the properties in his mandatory asset declaration. If proven, this could also constitute a breach of the Public Service Ethics Act.Following media reports, Oh acknowledged the issue, saying he felt “ashamed and sorry.” He also stated that he intended to continue in his role, pledging to live “a more reflective life.” The precise legal implications of his past conduct remain unclear and warrant further investigation. Still, given the sensitivity of his position, even the currently known allegations raise serious questions about his fitness for the role.The office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs is responsible for overseeing corruption investigations and supervising institutions such as the prosecution, police, National Tax Service, and the Board of Audit and Inspection. The position wields considerable influence, particularly following a cabinet decision on June 10 chaired by President Lee. That decision transferred the authority for vetting senior public officials from the Ministry of Justice to the presidential office, further heightening the civil affairs secretary’s responsibilities.Determining whether a nominee has violated the Public Service Ethics Act or real estate laws is a core part of the vetting process. Oh’s ability to objectively evaluate other public servants is in question if he himself is entangled in unresolved legal and ethical concerns. The response from the presidential office — stating it would “consider his personal statement as sufficient” — falls short of public expectations for transparency.Oh, a former prosecutor with a background in special investigations, and Lee were classmates at the Judicial Research and Training Institute. This has led to speculation that his appointment may have bypassed a more rigorous review process. The current scandal surfaced as a result of legal disputes between Oh’s wife and the friend involved in the property deal. The public deserves to know whether Oh disclosed this situation and whether the presidential office was aware before his appointment.The Democratic Party should understand the political risk. During the Park Geun-hye administration, then-senior presidential secretary Woo Byung-woo faced similar allegations involving his in-laws’ land in Hwaseong, prompting strong criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Voters remember that episode well. Trying to brush off Oh’s case without a full explanation would be a serious misstep. The Lee administration must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.