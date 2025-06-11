Korea's 4-0 thumping of Kuwait in World Cup qualifier shows off side's cohesion
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 15:02
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Korea’s 4-0 victory over Kuwait in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday did not merely showcase the squad’s improved cohesion, but left potential for the rise of new regular picks ahead of the World Cup.
Tuesday’s 4-0 win came with the Taeguk Warriors’ perceived awareness of each other’s abilities and movements, which had lacked for parts of the country’s run in the third qualifying round under manager Hong Myung-bo.
But the national squad demonstrated that they play as one solid team rather than relying on any individual talent.
The team’s second goal was a result of that, with Bae Jun-ho feeding the ball straight into the path of Lee Kang-in in the penalty box and allowing him to strike the ball.
The midfield duo’s understanding of one another’s movements was key to that goal, although Lee’s ability to proactively find an unmarked area inside the box was also a contributor.
An improved performance in offense was also visible in Korea’s third goal, where Lee latched onto a long pass from Hwang In-beom and set up Oh Hyeon-gu with a header for him to smash it in.
Oh made a tidy turn and found the back of the net with composure, showcasing factors that he had lacked in the early stages of his national team career during which he missed multiple chances in open play.
Oh’s impactful presence in the final third comes at a time when Hong has yet to solidify his striker pick in his best XI.
The Korea boss deployed Oh Hyeon-gyu, Oh Se-hun and Joo Min-kyu during the third qualifying round, but none of them have established themselves as a No. 1 forward option.
But Oh Hyeon-gyu’s performances that saw him score two goals during the June internationals — one goal against Iraq on June 5 and another against Kuwait — have left a potential room for more appearances ahead of the World Cup.
The qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the qualities of players such as Jeon Jin-woo and Bae.
Jeon, who received his first call-up, bagged an assist against Iraq and scored a header in the Kuwait game.
He was agile on the right flank, usually occupied by Hwang Hee-chan, and displayed aggression throughout both matches.
His versatility to play as a winger or attacking midfielder gives manager Hong some options to consider in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
The No. 10 position, however, saw regular attacking midfielder pick Lee Jae-sung shine again on Tuesday. The veteran midfielder was diligent enough to recover the ball in a mix-up and fire it in for goal No. 4.
Over on the left flank, Bae was strong on the ball and continued to impose threats by attempting to cut in from the edge, although his efforts did not turn into a goal.
His pace, coupled with his skills to break through from the flank, made the absence of regular left winger pick Son Heung-min barely noticeable.
Bae’s movements only left Kuwait able to stop him with fouls, but he was not afraid of physical challenges. The 21-year-old’s performance overall was a sign that he is a pick that could replace Son in the near future.
Hong still has one more year to finalize his best XI before the World Cup, with two friendlies against the United States and Mexico in September giving him chances to test out rising players or new picks.
Hong saw his squad’s up-and-down performance in the third qualifying round, but he still led the team to an unbeaten run with six wins and four draws in Group B.
The Korea boss has what appears to be a star-studded squad with Europe-based players such as Son, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom and Lee Kang-in. The manager now faces the challenge of turning that squad’s quality into convincing performances in the games that matter.
His predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann failed to do so despite those players, failing to win the Asian Cup in 2024 with a lackluster performance and perceived lack of tactical awareness.
As for Hong, the 2026 World Cup would mark his second World Cup in charge after crashing out of the group stage in the 2014 edition.
The Korean national team will have a summer break until the friendlies against the United States on Sept. 6 and Mexico on Sept. 9.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
