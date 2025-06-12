As male beauty market gets hot, retailers look to capitalize
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korea’s male beauty market is heating up, and major retailers are in fierce competition to win over a new generation of grooming-conscious men.
CJ Olive Young on Tuesday unveiled its latest flagship in the Hongdae neighborhood of Mapo District, western Seoul — a three-story beauty store with the entire first floor dedicated to men. Branded “Men’s Edit,” the 330-square-meter (3,552-square-foot) space is five times larger than the company’s previous men’s zone in Seongsu and now its largest male-focused section to date.
Located near Hongik Culture Park, the store also offers wellness and lifestyle products and services for all genders, including an “eyelash bar” and a digital skin analysis. The company chose the location strategically: Nearly 28 percent of foot traffic in the area comes from men in their teens, 20s and 30s — higher than Myeong-dong at 22 percent, or Seongsu at 25 percent.
“When we first launched the Men's Edit zone in Seongsu, it was an experimental concept,” an Olive Young representative said. “But thanks to strong customer feedback there, we’re confident about expanding our business in the men's goods.”
While the Seongsu branch includes specialized zones for makeup, skincare, food and luxury items, the Men's Edit zone attracts a male customer share of 60 percent — 40 percent higher than the 20 percent average in other specialized sections.
Daiso has also strengthened its male cosmetics portfolio.
The retailer introduced a new men’s skincare line, Prep by B. Ready, last month.
The line’s 5,000 won ($3.6) all-in-one lotion has gained popularity among men in their 20s and 30s as a value-for-money item.
This marks the second male skincare brand launched at Daiso.
Aekyung Industrial introduced its line Sneaky to the discount chain in 2023, and Amorepacific has now followed suit.
“Daiso sells everyday essentials, so male shoppers often discover and purchase cosmetics incidentally,” a retail industry insider said.
Convenience stores, which are moving into the beauty sector, are also drawing male customers.
From January to May, 70.5 percent of sales for CU’s all-in-one lotion — a gender-neutral item developed in partnership with skincare brand SNP — came from customers in their 20s and 30s, and 64 percent of those were men.
GS25’s acne-control all-in-one lotion for men, launched in September last year, has consistently topped its skincare sales.
Its sales in May were 296 percent higher than in the month of its release.
“Men accounted for 45 percent of our cosmetics sales last year,” a GS25 representative said. “While women generally purchase more beauty products, more men are now buying skincare essentials like toner and lotion from nearby convenience stores.”
GS25 now offers more than 70 skincare items targeted at men.
Retailers believe the male beauty market has room for further growth.
A survey conducted last year by Olive Young of 1,000 men found that nine in 10 said personal grooming was necessary, and respondents spent an average of 70,000 won per month on beauty products, including skincare.
The global male beauty market — which includes skincare, hair care, shaving and makeup — was worth $6.69 billion in 2022, according to market research firm Grand View Research.
It is projected to grow at an annual average rate of 7 percent, reaching $11.63 billion by 2030.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG SOO-YEON [[email protected]]
