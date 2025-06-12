 FKI promotes Korea's U.S. investments at congressional charity baseball game in Washington
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

FKI promotes Korea's U.S. investments at congressional charity baseball game in Washington

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 08:58
The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) holds a plaque unveiling ceremony in front of the FKI Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 19, 2023. [YONHAP]

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) holds a plaque unveiling ceremony in front of the FKI Tower in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 19, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Thursday it has participated as a sponsor in an annual U.S. congressional charity baseball event in Washington as part of efforts to promote Korean companies' investments in the United States.
 
The FKI's sponsorship of the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity held Wednesday was aimed at fostering bilateral ties, as ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations are expected to accelerate amid the recent change in government in Korea.
 

Related Article

 
During the event, the FKI aired promotional videos highlighting the achievements of Korean companies investing in the United States.
 
The promotional content noted that since the first term of former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016, Korean companies have invested over $160 billion in the United States and created an estimated 830,000 jobs.
 
FKI Chairman Ryu Jin attended the official reception for the event and emphasized Korea's investment contributions. He also promoted the country's competitiveness in promising sectors for bilateral cooperation, such as shipbuilding and energy.
 
The federation said it plans to continue promoting Korean corporate activities in the U.S. through local media and social media platforms.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Federation of Korean Industries charity baseball event

More in Industry

FKI promotes Korea's U.S. investments at congressional charity baseball game in Washington

Hyundai Steel suspends operations at Pohang No. 2 plant as industry slump continues

Why dramas with just 1% viewership in Korea are becoming global hits on Netflix

As male beauty market gets hot, retailers look to capitalize

Thousands of Koreans were banned from Instagram this week. I was one of them.

Related Stories

Japan's ambassador meets big business representatives

Sales of domestic market companies fall in H1 as consumer spending slows

Lobby argues for Korea to maintain nuclear power levels

Decade of data shows chip companies are underperforming

Kim Byong-joon named new head of FKI
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)