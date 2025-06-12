FKI promotes Korea's U.S. investments at congressional charity baseball game in Washington

Korea's Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Thursday it has participated as a sponsor in an annual U.S. congressional charity baseball event in Washington as part of efforts to promote Korean companies' investments in the United States.The FKI's sponsorship of the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity held Wednesday was aimed at fostering bilateral ties, as ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations are expected to accelerate amid the recent change in government in Korea.During the event, the FKI aired promotional videos highlighting the achievements of Korean companies investing in the United States.The promotional content noted that since the first term of former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016, Korean companies have invested over $160 billion in the United States and created an estimated 830,000 jobs.FKI Chairman Ryu Jin attended the official reception for the event and emphasized Korea's investment contributions. He also promoted the country's competitiveness in promising sectors for bilateral cooperation, such as shipbuilding and energy.The federation said it plans to continue promoting Korean corporate activities in the U.S. through local media and social media platforms.Yonhap