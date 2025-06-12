HD Hyundai Heavy Industries holds launch ceremony for Philippine Navy's patrol vessel

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said Thursday it has held a launch ceremony for the first of six offshore patrol vessels ordered by the Philippine Navy, part of Manila's ongoing naval modernization push.The shipbuilder held the ceremony Wednesday at its headquarters in the southeastern port city of Ulsan for the 2,400-ton ship, Rajah Sulayman, named after a 16th-century Filipino war hero.The new patrol vessel measures 94 meters (308 feet) in length and 14 meters in width, and is capable of cruising at a speed of 15 knots and has a maximum range of 5,500 nautical miles.After conducting trials, the vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Philippine Navy in March 2026. The remaining five ships will be delivered sequentially through 2028.The deal was part of a broader partnership between Korea and the Philippines in the defense sector. Since 2016, the Philippine government has awarded HD Hyundai Heavy contracts for a total of 10 naval vessels, including two frigates.The event was attended by Philippine Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Philippine Ambassador to Korea Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega, among others."With strong mutual trust, we will actively support the Philippine military's modernization program as a core partner in Korea's international maritime defense cooperation," Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy's special vessel division, said.Yonhap