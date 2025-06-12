 Hyundai Motor discusses new social contribution initiatives with civic society
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 12:08
Participants at the Hyundai Motor Group's CSR Insight Day event held at a hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on June 11, pose for a photo. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has held a meeting with major civic groups in Korea this week to identify new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
 
The group held its CSR Insight Day event at a hotel in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Wednesday, bringing together some 80 participants, including CSR officials from group affiliates and representatives from outside civic partner organizations, such as World Vision and the Community Chest of Korea.
 

Hyundai Motor said it collected proposals from nongovernmental organizations and social ventures, and selected eight finalists from a pool of 51 applicants. Selected projects included a mobile playground initiative proposed by Save the Children and a lightweight hand-push cart production project proposed by upcycle company Lovely Paper.
 
The group said it will assess the feasibility and impact of each idea and consider providing support to promising projects.
 
"This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding social impact through collaborative and forward-looking CSR programs," a Hyundai official said. "We aim to continue fostering partnerships that help shape a more sustainable future."

