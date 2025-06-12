Hyundai Motor unveils teaser for high-performance Ioniq 6 N EV

Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled a teaser image of its upcoming high-performance Ioniq 6 N EV ahead of its official debut next month.The Ioniq 6 N is the first high-performance EV sedan under the company's N sub-brand. The teaser reveals a low-slung body, highlighting the model's aerodynamic efficiency and dynamic driving capabilities.Hyundai said the new model boasts enhanced cornering performance and improved durability under extreme driving conditions, elevating its racetrack driving capabilities.The Ioniq 6 N will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain next month.Yonhap