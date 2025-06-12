JoongAng Group selects Naver as preferred bidder for Olympics, World Cup new media broadcasting rights
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 19:26
The JoongAng Group has selected Naver as the preferred bidder for new media broadcasting rights in its bid for broadcast rights to the Summer and Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.
By combining JTBC’s content production capabilities with Naver’s digital platform infrastructure, the partnership is expected to introduce a new paradigm to Korea’s sports broadcasting market, the JoongAng Group said Thursday.
This strategic collaboration goes beyond a simple licensing deal and aims to build an integrated broadcasting platform that spans both traditional broadcasting and digital streaming, breaking away from the current terrestrial TV-centered model and moving toward an open, viewer-centric sports ecosystem.
Through this synergy, viewers will no longer be limited to pre-selected matches but will be able to watch all sports and games freely, without restrictions, whenever they want. Naver submitted a detailed plan for new media distribution rights, including features such as real-time streaming of all matches, AI-generated highlights, and co-watching experiences through its platform Chzzk, aiming to enhance accessibility and immersion.
“Sports broadcasting is evolving into a digital experience centered on participation and sharing,” said a JoongAng Group official. “We will establish a viewer-centered sports culture through the integration of technology and content.”
The two companies also plan to launch a new sports business model focused on broadcasting, expanding into fan-centered ecosystems through original content production, community engagement and offline events that integrate content, community and technology. They are also developing a unified advertising model designed to enhance both viewer experience and ad effectiveness.
Naver plans to use its platform to deliver a distinctive digital viewing experience for the Olympics and the World Cup. The JoongAng Group intends to reshape the domestic sports broadcasting landscape through this partnership.
“This proposal offers a new sports business model centered on digital, moving beyond the closed, broadcast-only model of the past,” a JoongAng Group official said.
Through its collaboration with Naver, the JoongAng Group plans to create a next-generation sports broadcasting model focused on quality, accessibility and scalability. This initiative is expected to provide Korean fans with content experiences unavailable through traditional TV and is seen as a pivotal turning point for the sports content market.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
