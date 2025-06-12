Korean online bookstore, ticketing platform Yes24 inaccessible for fourth straight day
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 18:16
Yes24, a major Korean online bookstore and ticketing platform, remained inaccessible for a fourth consecutive day as of Thursday. However, as of Thursday afternoon, reservation data had been restored through individual event organizers.
While users still cannot confirm bookings directly through the Yes24 website, they can pick up their tickets at box offices by presenting identification or verifying their booking information. Yes24 and various event producers are notifying the public of these procedures via social media.
"We successfully recovered our administrator account around 3 a.m. on June 11 and are currently working on restoring services,” Yes24 said Thursday. “We plan to restore all services sequentially and resume full operations by June 15.”
Regarding the ransomware attack that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, the company stated the attacker remains "unidentified."
Although Yes24 maintains that no personal information has been leaked so far, concerns persist. A notice posted on the company’s homepage stated, “Our internal investigation has found no evidence of a data breach at this time,” but added, “If any personal data leakage is confirmed during the ongoing investigation, we will immediately notify affected users with the specific details, including name, ID, contact information and address.”
It was also revealed on Wednesday that Yes24 had reported suspicious access to user information during the ransomware attack to the Personal Information Protection Commission. Under Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act, if an entity becomes aware of a data breach, it must notify affected individuals within 72 hours. If the breach involves 1,000 or more individuals or results from unauthorized external access, the organization must also report it to the Personal Information Protection Commission or the Korea Internet & Security Agency within the same time frame.
