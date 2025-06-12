President to meet heads of Korea's top five conglomerates Friday
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 17:52
President Lee Jae-myung will meet with the heads of Korea’s five major conglomerates and key business associations on Friday, just ahead of his departure for the Group of 7 summit in Canada, scheduled for June 15 to 17.
The meeting is expected to serve as a forum to hear concerns from the business community and discuss major economic issues.
“President Lee Jae-myung will hold a business roundtable at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Yongsan presidential office with the heads of six economic organizations and the five major conglomerates in attendance,” the presidential office announced Thursday.
Participants include Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, Korea International Trade Association Chair Yoon Jin-sik, Korea Federation of Small and Medium Businesses Chairman Kim Ki-mun and Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea Chairman Choi Jin-sik.
Representatives from Samsung Electronics, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG and Lotte — Korea’s five leading business groups — will also attend.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JOO-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
