 SK Innovation to provide energy solutions to Singapore data center firm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:36
The SK Innovation logo [SK]

The SK Innovation logo [SK]

 
SK Innovation said Thursday it will supply energy solutions to a major data center firm in Singapore, a move the Korean energy company sees as a step toward expanding its presence in the global energy solutions market.
 
SK Innovation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bridge Data Centres (BDC) to introduce its AI-based management system, auxiliary power supply system and liquid immersion cooling solutions for the Singaporean company's data centers, the company said in a press release.
 

The company said it aims to demonstrate the superior stability of its power systems, which remain resilient even during crises, such as blackouts, as well as cost-saving technologies, like immersion cooling.
 
"This agreement with BDC marks a significant step in validating the technological excellence and economic feasibility of our AI-based data center energy solutions," said Kim Moon-hwan, executive vice president of the company's energy solution division. "We plan to leverage this validation to pursue commercialization on a global scale."
 
Depending on demand, the company said it will also explore opportunities for joint research and development (R&D) projects with global AI data center firms.
 
 

Yonhap
tags SK Innovation data center Singapore

