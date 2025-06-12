 Samsung unveils new AC model for Southeast Asia to bolster B2B push
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:46
The one-way cassette air conditioner system by Samsung Electronics is on display at a store in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 12. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has released a new model of its one-way cassette air conditioner system in Southeast Asian countries as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in the regional business-to-business air conditioning solutions market.
 
The ceiling-mounted air conditioner features a compact design with a height of just 135 millimeters, allowing easier installation and greater space efficiency. It disperses air in a single direction and is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, enabling users to connect to Samsung's SmartThings platform.
 

When connected to the SmartThings app, users can activate the AI energy-saving mode, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent. Through Samsung's Bixby voice assistance feature, users can control functions, such as indoor temperature and humidity, with simple voice commands.
 
Samsung said it is targeting premium residential complexes, public facilities, luxury resorts and hotels in Southeast Asia with a range of system air conditioning products.
 
In 2024, Samsung's system air conditioner sales in Southeast Asia rose by over 20 percent from the previous year, with sales of the one-way cassette model alone jumping more than 35 percent, the company said. 
 

Yonhap
