Why dramas with just 1% viewership in Korea are becoming global hits on Netflix
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Korean content that initially failed to gain traction upon release is finding new life — and global audiences — after being added to Netflix, raising both opportunities and concerns over the growing platform dominance in the streaming industry.
The Genie TV original drama “Tastefully Yours,” starring Kang Ha-neul and Ko Min-si, ranked No. 6 on FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix. It topped the list in seven countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam and Bolivia.
The drama had not attracted much attention when it first aired. Its premiere episode, which aired on ENA on May 12, recorded a viewership rating of just 1.6 percent — about half that of its predecessor “New Recruit Season 3,” which reached 3 percent.
But after its simultaneous release on Netflix the same day, the drama quickly rose to popularity. By May 15, just three days later, it had reached the top spot in Netflix Korea’s Top 10 Shows on Netflix Right Now list.
Broadcasters say the show would likely have gone unnoticed had it not been released on Netflix. KT, which had previously distributed its original content solely through its own Genie TV and ENA platforms, found success with its first attempt at a dual-release strategy.
Other content has also seen a dramatic resurgence following a Netflix release.
“Weak Hero Class 1" (2022), starring Park Ji-hoon, originally premiered on domestic streaming platform Wavve in November 2022. After being added to Netflix on March 25 this year, it surged into the platform’s global top 10 TV shows for four consecutive weeks. Its sequel, “Weak Hero Class 2,” was released directly on Netflix from the very start.
And it's not just dramas. Films are also showing the same trend.
As of Thursday, the No. 1 film on Netflix Korea’s top 10 list is “Nocturnal,” starring Ha Jung-woo. When it was first released in theaters on Feb. 5, it drew just 197,949 viewers. Another film, “About Family” (2023), starring Lee Seung-gi, ranked No. 6 on the same list. Despite its theatrical release on Dec. 11, 2023, the movie only drew 343,060 viewers, far below its breakeven point of 2.6 million.
Some see the phenomenon as a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, Netflix provides Korean creators with easier access to global audiences. You Su-min, director of the “Weak Hero” series, said the team intentionally designed the show to be “more digestible and emotionally accessible,” knowing that it would be available in many countries through Netflix.
The change in platform prompted a broader consideration of the target audience.
“The trend has helped raise the profile of original Korean webtoons and boosted recognition for emerging local actors, confirming the effectiveness of leveraging streaming platforms like Netflix to reach global markets,” said pop culture critic Jung Duk-hyun.
“But the centralization of Korean content on Netflix could lead to the overconcentration on specific genres, fostering a so-called Netflix-flavored style of storytelling. To avoid becoming overly dependent on giant streaming platforms, Korean production companies must maintain competitive content while seeking diverse routes to expand into global markets.”
