Independent counsel probes must be swift to prevent national paralysis (KOR)

Korea has entered a new phase of independent counsel investigations. On June 10, the government approved three special prosecutor bills, which were immediately promulgated and enacted. The three special prosecutors are expected to be appointed next week.President Lee Jae-myung, in a social media post following the Cabinet meeting, called the legislation “the first laws of the Lee administration,” adding that it reflects the public’s demand for justice over the alleged subversion of constitutional order. Referring to the cases as the “first lady Kim Keon Hee special counsel,” the “Marine Cpl. Chae investigation” and the “insurrection case,” he said the investigations are “essential steps toward restoring normalcy.”Each special counsel will begin with a 20-day preparation period and may operate for up to 170 days, except for the corporal’s death case, which has a 140-day limit. The long timeline suggests an extended period of high-stakes political scrutiny.That the administration’s first legislative act focuses on independent counsels with clear implications for the previous government highlights Korea’s ongoing political contradictions. Despite President Lee’s framing of the investigations as acts of justice and restoration, previous probes into former administrations have rarely ended with national healing. Instead, they have often amplified political divisions and repeated a cycle of retribution, with roles of victim and perpetrator reversing under new leadership.Notably, several ministers who had once advised former President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the special counsel bills were present at the June 10 Cabinet meeting, underscoring the political tension surrounding the legislation.The appointment process for the special prosecutors is also fueling partisan friction. The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party will each nominate one candidate, and the president will choose between them. Some reports suggest that candidates may include former prosecutors who faced pressure under the Yoon administration, prompting concern from the People Power Party. The opposition party fears that the investigations could expand uncontrollably, leading to what they describe as "catastrophic damage" to conservative political figures and allies of the former president.Concerns have also been raised about the scale of the investigation teams, which could include up to 120 dispatched prosecutors. With numerous allegations under review — ranging from the first lady's alleged stock manipulation and acceptance of luxury goods as gifts to election interference and influence-peddling as well as alleged cover-ups in the death of a Marine corporal — public trust hinges on the investigation’s clarity and fairness.If investigators pursue an overly aggressive or unfocused probe, driven more by personal ambition than evidence, the timeline could extend unnecessarily. A bloated investigation risks undermining both public trust and national unity. Should the special counsel investigations stretch into next year’s court proceedings, the Lee administration could find its first year consumed by retrospection rather than policy.To avoid national gridlock, President Lee must appoint special prosecutors who are capable of conducting a swift, objective and measured investigation — one that upholds the rule of law without overshadowing the government's forward-looking agenda.바야흐로 특검 정국이다. 그제(10일) 국무회의에서 의결된 3대 특검법이 바로 공포·시행돼 이르면 다음 주 특검 3명이 임명된다. 이재명 대통령은 국무회의 직후 SNS에 “이재명 정부 1호 법안인 ‘3대 특검법’은 내란 심판과 헌정질서 회복을 열망하는 국민의 뜻을 받들기 위한 결정”이라고 밝혔다. 3개 특검을 각각 김건희 특검, 순직해병 특검, 내란 특검으로 약칭하며 “멈춰 있던 나라를 정상화하는 데 반드시 필요한 수순”이라는 의미도 덧붙였다. 특검 임명 뒤부터 20일의 준비 기간을 포함해 최장 170일(순직해병 특검은 140일)까지 이어질 수 있는 수사는 강도 높은 진상 규명의 시간을 예고하고 있다.통합과 실용을 내세운 이재명 정부의 1호 법률이 적폐청산 성격의 특검법이라는 사실은 대한민국의 아이러니한 현실이다. 전 정권에 대한 수사가 이 대통령 언급대로 ‘심판과 회복’으로 훈훈하게 마무리된 적은 없었다. 보복과 응징에 치우쳐 진영 간 분노를 키우고 이후 정권이 교체되면 가해자와 피해자가 자리만 바꾸는 역사가 반복됐다. 3대 특검법을 의결한 그제 국무회의에 윤석열 정부에서 특검 거부권을 건의했던 국무위원 상당수가 참여한 장면은 특검 정국이 내포한 정치적 긴장감을 극명하게 보여준다.특별검사 임명 방식부터 갈등의 골이 더 깊어질 수 있는 구조다. 국민의힘을 뺀 더불어민주당과 조국혁신당이 특검 후보자를 한 명씩 추천해 그중 한 명을 대통령이 임명한다. 하마평엔 윤석열 정부에서 고초를 겪은 검찰 인사들이 거론된다. 국민의힘에선 수사 범위가 확대돼 당이 ‘궤멸적 타격’을 입을 것이라고 걱정한다. 수사가 걷잡을 수 없이 확장돼 윤 전 대통령 부부의 여러 혐의에 조금이라도 연루된 구여권 인사들이 무사하지 못할 것이라는 우려다.파견 검사만 120명이 투입되는 매머드급 수사팀이 오히려 성과에 방해가 될 수 있다는 지적도 있다. 이번 특검이 규명해야 할 의혹은 수십 개에 달한다. 내란 혐의 외에도 김건희 여사의 도이치모터스 주가조작 의혹과 명품백·고급목걸이 수수 의혹, 선거 개입과 명태균·건진법사 관련 의혹, 고속도로 노선 변경 의혹, 해병 사망사건 관련 윤 전 대통령의 격노설과 수사 외압 및 은폐 의혹 등 철저한 수사가 필요하다. 그러나 대규모 수사팀이 의혹의 환부만 제대로 도려내지 못하고 공명심에 사로잡혀 과잉 수사를 하게 되면 기간만 길어지게 된다. 방만한 수사는 국민의 신뢰와 통합엔 방해가 될 게 뻔하다. 연말까지 수사가 이어지고 내년에 공판까지 진행되면 중차대한 경제와 외교 문제에 매진해야 할 새 정부의 1년이 과거 청산에만 얽매이는 상황이 될 수 있다. 이 대통령은 국가적 손실을 막기 위해서라도 신속하고 합리적인 수사를 할 수 있는 특검을 임명해야 한다.