ADOR to open global auditions for new boy band
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 19:13
YOON SO-YEON
Amid uncertainty with its girl group NewJeans, K-pop agency ADOR is kicking off a series of auditions to find talent for a new boy band.
The agency posted a notice of the "2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition" on Thursday through its social media accounts. A phrase on the poster read, "All Doors Open Right Here."
Any male born after 2006 can apply. Online submissions began Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain open until July 2 at 5 p.m. The agency will not limit the category, saying that anyone with talent in singing, dancing, rapping, acting, songwriting and even v-logging and photography can apply.
"We hope that a lot of people with infinite talent and potential will knock on our doors, the doors to their dreams," ADOR said.
Those who survive the first round of online auditions will be called for a second audition. The second round will take place offline in nine cities in Korea — Seoul, Jeonju, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Wonju and Chuncheon in Gangwon and Jeju.
The audition will also take place in 18 cities around the world: Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Nagoya in Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Bangkok; Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam; Los Angeles, New York and Seattle in the United States; Vancouver and Toronto in Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.
Details can be found on ADOR's audition website.
