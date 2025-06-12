 ADOR to open global auditions for new boy band
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ADOR to open global auditions for new boy band

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 19:13
Teaser for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

Teaser for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

 
Amid uncertainty with its girl group NewJeans, K-pop agency ADOR is kicking off a series of auditions to find talent for a new boy band.
 
The agency posted a notice of the "2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition" on Thursday through its social media accounts. A phrase on the poster read, "All Doors Open Right Here."

Related Article

 
Any male born after 2006 can apply. Online submissions began Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain open until July 2 at 5 p.m. The agency will not limit the category, saying that anyone with talent in singing, dancing, rapping, acting, songwriting and even v-logging and photography can apply.
 
"We hope that a lot of people with infinite talent and potential will knock on our doors, the doors to their dreams," ADOR said.
 
Poster for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

Poster for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

Poster for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

Poster for ADOR's ″2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition″ [ADOR]

 
Those who survive the first round of online auditions will be called for a second audition. The second round will take place offline in nine cities in Korea — Seoul, Jeonju, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Wonju and Chuncheon in Gangwon and Jeju.
 
The audition will also take place in 18 cities around the world: Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Nagoya in Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Bangkok; Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam; Los Angeles, New York and Seattle in the United States; Vancouver and Toronto in Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.
 
Details can be found on ADOR's audition website.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags ADOR NewJeans HYBE

More in K-pop

ADOR to open global auditions for new boy band

Boy band Ateez to drop ‘Lemon Drop,’ a summer song that may catch you off guard

Super Junior to hold world tour marking 20th anniversary

Xodiac subunit X-Unit gets ready to release first EP 'TO. U' on June 25

Ateez 'Golden Hour: Part. 3' press conference — as it happened

Related Stories

'Trust has been irrevocably broken': NewJeans shoots down settlement with ADOR in second court hearing

ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news

HYBE faces parliamentary review after petition over 'unethical' practices surpasses 50,000 signatures

NewJeans to drop single 'Supernatural' ahead of Tokyo Dome fan meetings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)