Ateez to hold press conference for EP ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3’ at 4 p.m.
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:52
- SHIN HA-NEE
Boy band Ateez will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, ahead of the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 3,” slated for 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Korea JoongAng Daily will cover the event live from 3:30 p.m.
The upcoming album marks the band’s first new release in seven months and is the third installment in its “Golden Hour” series, which its agency, KQ Entertainment, describes as capturing the moments when the band shines the brightest.
The press event will take place in Mapo District, western Seoul.
“Golden Hour: Part. 3” features five songs: the lead track “Lemon Drop,” alongside B-sides “Masterpiece,” “Now This House Ain’t a Home,” “Castle” and “Bridge: The Edge of Reality.”
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The eight-member group consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
