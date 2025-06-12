 Ateez to hold press conference for EP ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3’ at 4 p.m.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez to hold press conference for EP ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3’ at 4 p.m.

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:52
Album photos for Ateez's 12th EP, ″Golden Hour: Part. 3″ [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Album photos for Ateez's 12th EP, ″Golden Hour: Part. 3″ [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Ateez will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, ahead of the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 3,” slated for 1 p.m. on Friday.
 
The Korea JoongAng Daily will cover the event live from 3:30 p.m.
 

Related Article

 
The upcoming album marks the band’s first new release in seven months and is the third installment in its “Golden Hour” series, which its agency, KQ Entertainment, describes as capturing the moments when the band shines the brightest.
 
The press event will take place in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 
“Golden Hour: Part. 3” features five songs: the lead track “Lemon Drop,” alongside B-sides “Masterpiece,” “Now This House Ain’t a Home,” “Castle” and “Bridge: The Edge of Reality.”
 
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The eight-member group consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Ateez

More in K-pop

fromis_9 to begin world tour 'Now Tomorrow.' with Seoul shows in August

Sechskies' Eun Ji-won to remarry 13 years after divorce

Ateez to hold press conference for EP ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3’ at 4 p.m.

Police detain woman for allegedly trying to break into BTS member Jungkook's home

Le Sserafim announces first-ever North American tour

Related Stories

Showing its 'Will' for the future, Ateez aims for an even better 2024

Ateez teases plans for world tour

Ateez to drop new EP, 'Golden Hour: Part. 3'

Boy band Ateez to hold live video call event to chat with fans

Ateez holds showcase to celebrate release of 'Zero: Fever Part. 3'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)