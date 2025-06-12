Ateez unveils 12th EP with world tour just weeks away — in pictures

Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez held a news conference on Thursday at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul ahead of the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3.”
During the media event, the eight members — Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — posed for photos and introduced the album to the media.
“Golden Hour: Part.3” comes seven months after “Golden Hour: Part.2,” which was released in November 2024. It marks the third installment of the “Golden Hour” album series, which captures the moments when the group shines the brightest.
The EP’s main themes are emotion and thirst, and it includes the lead track, “Lemon Drop,” along with B-sides “Masterpiece,” “Now This House Ain’t a Home,” “Castle” and “Bridge: The Edge of Reality.”
“For me, the highlight of this album is the contrast,” Mingi told reporters. “The last title track, “Ice on My Teeth,” had a heavy and refined feel, while “Lemon Drop” is refreshing but also carries a kind of sexy vibe that suits us in our mid-20s.”
The group is also preparing for its “In Your Fantasy” tour, which kicks off with its Incheon concerts on July 5 and 6 at Inspire Arena.
Ateez will visit 12 cities across North America, including New York City on July 13; Baltimore on July 16; Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19; Orlando on July 21 and 22; Chicago on July 26; Tacoma, Washington, on July 30; San Jose, California, on Aug. 2; Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9; Glendale on Aug. 12; and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
“For this tour, we really focused on bringing to life performances and themes that we haven’t been able to show before,” Yonho said. “We tried to include things that Atiny especially wanted to see — things that have come up a lot in conversations,” he added, referring to the collective name of Ateez fans.
“Golden Hour: Part.3” drops on Friday at 1 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the news conference, during which Ateez answered questions from reporters.
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Hongjoong poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Hongjoong poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Hongjoong poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Seonghwa poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Seonghwa poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Seonghwa poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yeosang poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yeosang poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yeosang poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s San poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s San poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s San poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s San poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Mingi poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Mingi poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Mingi poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Wooyoung poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Wooyoung poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Wooyoung poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Jongho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Jongho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Jongho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yunho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yunho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ateez’s Yunho poses for photos during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ateez answers questions during a news conference for the release of its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.3,” at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)