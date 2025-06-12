 Boy band Enhypen sells over 2.14 million copies of latest EP 'Desire: Unleash' in first week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band Enhypen sells over 2.14 million copies of latest EP 'Desire: Unleash' in first week

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:43
Boy band Enhypen poses for photos during a press event at Maison Enhypen, set inside the Seoul Museum of Art underground bunker in western Seoul on June 7. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Enhypen poses for photos during a press event at Maison Enhypen, set inside the Seoul Museum of Art underground bunker in western Seoul on June 7. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Boy band Enhypen sold over 2.14 million copies of its latest EP “Desire: Unleash” in the first week of its release, according to Hanteo Chart.
 
The data shows that the album sold a total of 2,145,499 copies from June 5 to 11.
 

Related Article

Enhypen and boy band Seventeen are the only K-pop acts this year that have surpassed album sales of 2 million in the first week of release. Seventeen sold over 2.52 million copies of its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday” within the first week after it was released on May 26.
 
"Desire: Unleash" also sold 1.89 million copies on its first day of release, a new personal best for the band, and topped major charts including those of iTunes, Hanteo and Oricon. The music video for the lead track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” had accumulated more than 20 million views as of its fifth day on YouTube.
 
Enhypen was formed in 2020 as the finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program “I-Land” (2020). It officially debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen belift lab

More in K-pop

LIVE: Ateez 'Golden Hour: Part. 3' press conference

Boy band Enhypen sells over 2.14 million copies of latest EP 'Desire: Unleash' in first week

Le Sserafim to sing soundtrack for Netflix's 'My Melody & Kuromi'

fromis_9 to begin world tour 'Now Tomorrow.' with Seoul shows in August

Sechskies' Eun Ji-won to remarry 13 years after divorce

Related Stories

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Enhypen releases 'Desire: Unleash' upon return from successful Coachella performance

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)