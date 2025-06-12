Boy band Enhypen sells over 2.14 million copies of latest EP 'Desire: Unleash' in first week
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:43
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Enhypen sold over 2.14 million copies of its latest EP “Desire: Unleash” in the first week of its release, according to Hanteo Chart.
The data shows that the album sold a total of 2,145,499 copies from June 5 to 11.
Enhypen and boy band Seventeen are the only K-pop acts this year that have surpassed album sales of 2 million in the first week of release. Seventeen sold over 2.52 million copies of its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday” within the first week after it was released on May 26.
"Desire: Unleash" also sold 1.89 million copies on its first day of release, a new personal best for the band, and topped major charts including those of iTunes, Hanteo and Oricon. The music video for the lead track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” had accumulated more than 20 million views as of its fifth day on YouTube.
Enhypen was formed in 2020 as the finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program “I-Land” (2020). It officially debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)