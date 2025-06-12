 Le Sserafim announces first-ever North American tour
Le Sserafim announces first-ever North American tour

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 09:08
The poster for the North American leg of Le Sserafim's ″Easy Crazy Hot″ world tour [SOURCE MUSIC]

The poster for the North American leg of Le Sserafim's ″Easy Crazy Hot″ world tour [SOURCE MUSIC]


Girl group Le Sserafim will tour North America for the first time since its debut, starting in September, the quintet’s agency Source Music said Thursday.
 
As part of its “Easy Crazy Hot” tour, Le Sserafim will perform in Newark on Sept. 3, followed by concerts in Chicago on Sept. 5, Grand Prairie on Sept. 8, Inglewood on Sept. 12, San Francisco on Sept. 14, Seattle on Sept. 17, Las Vegas on Sept. 20 and Mexico City on Sept. 23.
 

“Easy Crazy Hot” is the group’s first world tour since its debut in May 2022. The tour kicked off in Korea in April, followed by eight concerts in Japan.  
 
Le Sserafim will wrap up the Japan leg with three shows in Saitama on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, before heading to Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore in July.


The group will also release its fourth Japanese single, “Different,” on June 24.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
