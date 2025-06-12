Le Sserafim to sing soundtrack for Netflix's 'My Melody & Kuromi'
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:10
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Le Sserafim is set to sing the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix series “My Melody & Kuromi,” agency Source Music said Thursday.
The song is titled “Kawaii (Prod. Gen Hoshino)” and Le Sserafim member Huh Yun-jin participated in writing the lyrics.
The song will also be included in the group’s fourth Japanese single album “Different,” slated for release on June 24.
The stop-motion animated show featuring the beloved Sanrio characters of the same name will be revealed on July 24. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of My Melody, a white rabbit character known for donning a bright pink hood, and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi, a white rabbit that wears a black jester’s hat.
Le Sserafim is currently in the middle of its first world tour “Easy Crazy Hot.” It will perform at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
