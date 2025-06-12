 Sechskies' Eun Ji-won to remarry 13 years after divorce
Sechskies' Eun Ji-won to remarry 13 years after divorce

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 12:28
Singer Eun Ji-won of boy band Sechskies [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Eun Ji-won, the 47-year-old leader of first-generation K-pop boy band Sechskies, is set to remarry 13 years after his divorce.
 
“Eun Ji-won recently took wedding photos and plans to hold a quiet ceremony with close family and friends later this year,” Eun’s agency YG Entertainment announced in an official statement on Thursday. “We ask for your warm support.”
 

The bride-to-be is not a public figure, and YG did not disclose how the couple met. Eun is reportedly taking measures to keep her identity out of the public eye.
 
Eun has previously expressed openness to remarriage on multiple variety programs. In an episode of season four of MBN’s “Love After Divorce” (2021-), he said, “If I meet someone good, I’m open to the idea of getting remarried.”  
 
On KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband 2” (2016-) which aired last year, he remarked, “It doesn’t matter if the person I’m seeing already has a child,” again showing a positive stance toward remarriage.
 
“I used to think I wouldn’t [remarry], but now I think maybe I should. After getting divorced, I didn’t think about marriage at all, but as I get older and after my father passed away, my perspective changed,” Eun said in an appearance on a YouTube channel operated by comedian Lee Kyung-kyu last year.
 
Eun married a woman two years his senior in 2010, whom he met in Hawaii. The couple separated after two years due to personality differences. They had been in a de facto marriage and never legally registered the union, meaning it was not a legal divorce.
 
Eun debuted in 1997 as a member of Sechskies, one of the leading K-pop idol groups of that decade. After the group disbanded in 2000, he founded his own agency and continued performing as a solo artist. He rejoined Sechskies when the group reunited in 2016, at which time he signed with YG Entertainment.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
