 Super Junior to hold world tour marking 20th anniversary
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 16:58
Boy band Super Junior [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Super Junior will launch a world tour as it celebrates the 20th anniversary since its debut this year, the band's agency, SM Entertainment, said Thursday.
 
The tour, "Super Show 10," will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 23 to 24 and continue in 15 other major cities around the world, including Hong Kong, Jakarta in Indonesia, Manila and Mexico City.
 

Debuting in November 2005, the group has gained global popularity with hit songs such as "Sorry, Sorry" (2009) and "Mr. Simple" (2011).
 
Ahead of the world tour, the group is set to release its 12th full-length album, "Super Junior25," on July 8.

Yonhap
