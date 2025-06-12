 Xodiac subunit X-Unit gets ready to release first EP 'TO. U' on June 25
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 16:31
X-Unit, the subunit of boy band Xodiac [SCREEN CAPTURE]

X-Unit, the subunit of boy band Xodiac, is set to release its first EP “TO. U” on June 25, agency Jacso said Thursday.
 
X-Unit is comprised of members Lex, Hyunsik, Sing and Leo.
 

On the day of the EP’s release, X-Unit will also reveal a music video made with Google Cloud Veo technology.
 
The tracklist was not disclosed.
 
Xodiac debuted in April 2023 with the digital single “Throw a Dice.” The band consists of nine members: Hyunsik, Lex, Beomsoo, Wain, Gyumin, Davin, Sing, Leo and Zayyan. The band has released songs like “Special Love” (2023), “Lemonade,” (2023), “Heyday” (2024) and “Time 2 Shine.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags xodiac x-unit jacso

