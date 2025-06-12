 fromis_9 to begin world tour 'Now Tomorrow.' with Seoul shows in August
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 13:00
Girl group fromis_9's world tour poster [ASND]

Girl group fromis_9 will hold its first world tour "Now Tomorrow.," the girl group's new agency ASND said Thursday.
 
The tour will begin with two concerts at the Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on Aug. 9 and 10. Further schedules will be released at a later date, according to the agency.
 

This is the first time ever for fromis_9 to hold a world tour and also the girl group's first solo concert in a year and eight months since its previous concert, "From Now.," was held in January last year.
 
Prior to the concert, fromis_9 is set to release its new EP "From Our 20's" on June 25. It will be the group’s first music in six months since the special single “from” (2024) and the first while signed under ASND. The group was previously signed with Pledis Entertainment.
 
fromis_9 debuted in 2018 after being formed through the Mnet survival show “Idol School” (2017). The group initially had nine members but now five remain: Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.
 
The group is known for songs such as “Love Bomb” (2018), “DM” (2022), “Stay This Way” (2022) and “Supersonic” (2024).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
