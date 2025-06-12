 Stars of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' to visit Korea in July to promote film
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:19
The cast of ″Jurassic World: Rebirth″ ? Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and director Gareth Edwards ? set to visit Korea on July 1 [UNIVERSAL PICTURES]

Cast members of "Jurassic World: Rebirth" — Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend — and director Gareth Edwards will visit Korea on July 1 to promote the latest installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise to the Korean audience.
 
The cast will meet with fans and reporters on July 1, local distributor Universal Pictures said Thursday. Other details were not shared.
 

Related Article

 
"Jurassic World: Rebirth," set to hit local theaters on July 2, is a 133-minute sci-fi action flick that starts from after "Jurassic World: Dominion" (2022) and is a standalone sequel.
 
Set five years after "Dominion," where dinosaurs have been released into the human world, "Rebirth" revolves around covert operator Zora Bennett, played Johansson, who must work together with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, played by Bailey, to retrieve the DNA samples of the dinosaurs inhabiting the most remote parts of the world.
 
A still from ″Jurassic World: Rebirth″ [UNIVERSAL PICTURES]

Upon their arrival at Ile Saint-Hubert, a forbidden island in the Atlantic Ocean, the gang finds the darkest secrets that have been lurking in the abandoned research facility, leading to the deadliest evolution of the already-lethal predators.
 
As one of the most successful film franchises in Hollywood, this is the first time for the "Jurassic" cast to visit Korea for its promotion. Johansson visited Korea in 2017 as part of the promotion for "Ghost in the Shell" (2017), while this is the first time Bailey will visit Korea.
 
Johansson will also appear on tvN's entertainment show "You Quiz on the Block" (2022-) and reveal more of her illustrious career to her Korean fans. The release date of the show's episode has not been confirmed yet.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
