 Pilot error suspected in KF-16 Alaska accident: Air Force
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 19:14
A Korean KF-16 fighter jet remains on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska after sustaining damage during takeoff on June 11 in this photo uploaded to Facebook. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Pilot error appears to have been behind a KF-16 fighter jet accident that occurred during air drills in Alaska earlier this week as the pilots mistakenly tried to take off from the taxiway rather than the runway, the Air Force said Thursday.
 
On Tuesday, the two pilots ejected from the twin-seat fighter after an emergency situation occurred during takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base, when they attended the U.S.-led multinational Red Flag air exercise. They did not suffer major injuries, but the jet was partially damaged due to a fire.
 

Citing a preliminary probe result, the Air Force said three KF-16s wrongly entered the taxiway instead of the runway as they prepared to take off to participate in air combat drills.
 
All four pilots of the three aircraft told investigators that they mistook the taxiway for the runway.
 
“The U.S. Air Force air traffic control tower instructed the second aircraft to cancel takeoff upon seeing the first aircraft taking off from the taxiway, but the distance was insufficient [...] prompting an emergency ejection,” an Air Force spokesperson said.
 
The aircraft caught fire as it skidded to a stop in the grass near the end of the taxiway, according to the spokesperson.
 
The two pilots of the second aircraft appear to have ejected from the aircraft due to the fire, the spokesperson said, noting that the exact sequence of the events is currently under investigation. The exact cause of the fire currently remains unclear.
 
As the accident did not occur due to a mechanical issue, the Air Force said it will resume training and operations of the KF-16.
 
“The Air Force has decided to continue to participate in the Red Flag exercise. Operation of the [KF-16] aircraft will resume Friday,” the spokesperson said, apologizing for the accident and vowing to come up with “effective” measures to prevent a similar accident.
 
The four pilots, however, will no longer take part in the exercise and will cooperate with the investigation, according to the spokesperson.
 
The Air Force earlier grounded all KF-16 fighter jets and dispatched a 20-member team to Alaska to investigate the accident and carry out emergency maintenance amid efforts to determine the exact cause via close cooperation with the U.S. side.
 
Korea mobilized 11 aircraft, including six KF-16 fighters and the KC-330 transport plane, and some 100 personnel for this year's Red Flag air exercise, which runs through June 27.
 
Launched in 1975, the exercise is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment, according to the U.S. military. Korea has deployed fighter jets to the exercise since 2013.
 
This week's accident took place about three months after two Korean KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly bombed a town just south of the inter-Korean border, injuring 66 people, including 40 civilians.
 
The aircraft released live bombs outside of a designated training area as the pilots wrongly entered the target coordinates, according to the Air Force.

Yonhap
