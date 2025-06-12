 USFK confirms stance on strategic flexibility, suggests U.S. troops in Korea already deterring China
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 20:58
Army Gen. Xavier Brunson testifies during an Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 17, 2024, in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

United States Forces Korea (USFK) has officially confirmed its stance on strategic flexibility, stating that its mission is not limited to defense against North Korea.
 
USFK spokesperson Col. Ryan Donald on Tuesday confirmed that the command’s mission “remains peninsula-focused” but also supports “the broader objectives of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command," in a report by NK News on Thursday.
 

He acknowledged that USFK engages in “operations, activities and investments across the region as part of the broader Indo-Pacific strategy," according to the NK News report.
 
The statement aligns with earlier remarks by USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson regarding the Korean Peninsula functioning like an “aircraft carrier.” It suggests that USFK’s troops and assets may be used flexibly depending on Washington’s strategic needs in the region.
 
This indicates not only the possibility of future shifts in USFK’s mission and role, but also that the U.S. military presence in Korea is already playing a part in countering China’s influence in the region.
 
Donald had acknowledged on Tuesday that “as the Department of Defense prioritizes deterring China, it is essential that we work with Seoul to modernize the Alliance and calibrate U.S. force posture on the Peninsula to reflect the realities of the regional security environment," while addressing rumors of potential force reductions on the peninsula.
 
General Xavier T. Brunson receives the United States Forces Korea flag from U.S. Navy admiral Samuel John Paparo, commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command, during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Dec. 20, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

He reiterated Gen. Brunson’s earlier reference to China’s behavior in the Indo-Pacific as a challenge defined by the “tyranny of distance.” 
 
“The Indo-Pacific region presents significant challenges, especially when it comes to sustaining operations, largely defined by the tyranny of distance,” Donald said. “Korea occupies a critical location for regional security and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.” 
 
Gen. Brunson has previously highlighted USFK’s role in countering China during events such as the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC )symposium and a virtual forum hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies (ICAS) on May 27, describing Korea as "inside the first island chain and is the closest allied presence to Beijing.”
  
Regarding a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait, Brunson said: “When you look at a map, certain things become very evident to you. So in the case of a potential U.S. v. China, if that were to come about — and we’re not looking for that — who has better posture than we do in Korea?” 
 
With USFK now echoing these views as part of its official position, observers see it as a preemptive signal from Washington regarding potential changes to USFK’s role.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
