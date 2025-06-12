 Gov't designates wildfire-hit North Gyeongsang areas as special regeneration zones
Gov't designates wildfire-hit North Gyeongsang areas as special regeneration zones

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 08:59
Heavy equipment operators clear debris in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang, on May 7. [YONHAP]

The government has designated North Gyeongsang areas hit by massive wildfires in March as special regeneration zones to support their recovery and revitalization, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.
 
Following deliberation by the Urban Regeneration Special Committee, the ministry designated Seok-ri and Nomul-ri in Yeongdeok County, and Bugok-ri in Cheongsong County as special regeneration areas.
 

The designation will enable the implementation of state-funded urban regeneration projects, including support for damaged homes and agricultural facilities, and the restoration of villages and public infrastructure.
 
Under the policy, the government may directly designate regions that have suffered over 10 billion won ($7.27 million) in damage as special regeneration zones and provide national funding for their urban regeneration.
 
This marks the second such designation, following that of earthquake-stricken areas in Pohang in November 2018. Each municipality will receive 4 billion won from a supplementary budget secured earlier this year for the first year of projects.

Yonhap
