Rain checks in early on Jeju

Visitors walk on a path at Mount Songak in Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo, Jeju, on June 12. That day marked the start of the early rainy season on the island, as the seasonal monsoon front began pushing northward. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has forecast heavy downpours in Jeju beginning Friday night, with rainfall intensities expected to reach 20 to 40 millimeters per hour. Rain is projected to spread nationwide over the weekend, reaching Seoul and other regions. [YONHAP]