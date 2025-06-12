Kangwon National University, LA's Korean Education Center ink scholarship deal
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:50
Kangwon National University announced on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles on May 31 to promote studying at the university and arrange scholarships.
Through the MOU, the university seeks to lay the foundation for bilateral cooperation and offer full or partial scholarships for selected high school, undergraduate and graduate students in Los Angeles who are willing to study there.
According to Kangwon National University, the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles, in return, will actively promote the Gangwon-based university and select candidates eligible for the university's scholarships.
The LA-based education center is one of the 13 such educational institutions in the United States, “playing vital roles in boosting the demand for studying in Korea,” by offering students Korean language classes, education on Korean culture and information about studying in Korea.
The two sides will continue to collaborate on further exchanges of talent and information and the development of joint education programs, according to the university.
In its press release, Kangwon National University stressed that it plans to expand joint networks and roll out more programs to attract international students by forming connections through major education fairs across the globe.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)