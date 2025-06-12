 Kangwon National University, LA's Korean Education Center ink scholarship deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Kangwon National University, LA's Korean Education Center ink scholarship deal

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 14:50
Officials from Kangwon National University and the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles pose for photos at a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony on May 31. [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Officials from Kangwon National University and the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles pose for photos at a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony on May 31. [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Kangwon National University announced on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles on May 31 to promote studying at the university and arrange scholarships.
 
Through the MOU, the university seeks to lay the foundation for bilateral cooperation and offer full or partial scholarships for selected high school, undergraduate and graduate students in Los Angeles who are willing to study there.
 

Related Article

 
According to Kangwon National University, the Korean Education Center in Los Angeles, in return, will actively promote the Gangwon-based university and select candidates eligible for the university's scholarships.
 
The LA-based education center is one of the 13 such educational institutions in the United States, “playing vital roles in boosting the demand for studying in Korea,” by offering students Korean language classes, education on Korean culture and information about studying in Korea.
 
The two sides will continue to collaborate on further exchanges of talent and information and the development of joint education programs, according to the university.
 
In its press release, Kangwon National University stressed that it plans to expand joint networks and roll out more programs to attract international students by forming connections through major education fairs across the globe.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Kangwon National University Korean Education Center

More in K-campus

Kangwon National University, LA's Korean Education Center ink scholarship deal

Summer Korean classes offered to foreigners interested in learning language

North Gyeongsang government opens educational institute in Vietnam

A K-wave hits campus as Korea University rethinks student life for a global generation

North Gyeongsang names 45 K-Global Korea Scholarship recipients

Related Stories

Nine national universities to keep undergraduate tuitions frozen in 2025

[Meet the President] Kangwon National University envisions becoming world-class institution

Universities must do more to cultivate future's problem solvers

More universities roll out real-time lecture translations to support international students

Local governments pledge support for Glocal University 30 winners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)