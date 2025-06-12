Summer Korean classes offered to foreigners interested in learning language
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 13:17
As the spring semester soon comes to an end, various foreigner support centers are opening Korean classes for those who wish to start off their summer vacations with learning experiences.
Itaewon Global Village Center will be offering various Korean classes starting July 7, with classes held until the third week of September. Applications will open on June 26 via the center's website.
Foreign residents aged 18 or above are eligible to apply, with priority given to Seoul residents.
The courses are all free, with students only having to purchase their own textbooks. They consist of various levels, ranging from classes for those who have never learned Korean to beginner and intermediate.
To sort students into classes that fit their proficiency levels, all applicants, except for those who have never learned Korean, will have to take a level test before applying. People either can visit the center in Yongsan District, central Seoul, between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until June 20 to take the test in-person, or sign up to take it online through a form that will be uploaded to the center's website on June 16.
Seongbuk Global Village Center is another set to offer free Korean classes. Its classes will run between July 1 and Sept. 30, and opened applications on Monday to accept students on a first-come first-served basis.
The center also offers Korean classes of various levels as well as Topik preparation classes, and students applying for classes for Level 2 or above can further be required to take level tests.
In Busan, the Busan Foreign Residents Center will open registration for their Korean classes starting Sunday.
Registration for in-person classes are done at the center in Sasang District, Busan, and registration for Zoom classes is accepted online via the center website.
Beginner and intermediate speaking classes, Level 1 to 3 Korean and Level 1 Topik classes are taught in-person at the residents center, and other courses such as advanced Korean and Level 2 Topik are taught online.
Classes will run between July 6 and early December, with each class consisting of around 25 students.
Gangnam Global Village Center is also set to hold Topik preparation classes, specifically teaching students how to prepare for the reading section, between June 23 and July 9, although sign-up hasn't opened yet.
