North Korea completes renovation at Kalma Station, hub of seaside resort complex
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 13:35
North Korea has completed renovation work on Kalma Station — the main public transportation hub for the large seaside resort complex in the Kalma Coastal Tourist Area in Wonsan, Kangwon Province — and held an official opening ceremony.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday that the ceremony took place the previous day at Kalma Station.
“The station building was distinctively constructed with rationally designed facilities including waiting halls, information and inquiry counters and guidance offices, which will significantly improve convenience for visitors to the coastal tourist district,” the outlet said.
At the ceremony, a speaker stated, “Kalma Station, which plays a key role in providing public transportation for the coastal tourist district, has been splendidly constructed,” and emphasized that “Kalma Station staff must thoroughly manage the station and railway and responsibly provide guidance services for travelers.”
The ruling Workers’ Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, also reported Thursday that the station in the port city of Wonsan has been completed.
Due to the prevalence of unpaved roads and poor road conditions in North Korea, rail remains the country’s primary means of public transportation.
North Korea has been developing the Kalma Coastal Tourist Area on Wonsan’s Kalma Peninsula — such as a long white-sand beach — since 2014, aiming to turn it into a tourism resource.
The original plan was to complete the project by April 15, 2019, the birthday of Kim Il Sung. However, delays caused by sanctions-related material shortages repeatedly pushed back the opening. Construction was even suspended at one point during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The project picked up speed after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the site in July last year. When Kim returned at the end of the year, plans to open the resort in June of this year were made official.
Recent satellite images taken by commercial satellite operator Planet Labs show a variety of facilities along the beach, including resorts, a water park and a tram stop.
The resort is expected to open not only to foreign tourists — primarily from China and Russia — but also to select North Korean citizens, such as members of the elite or those recognized for national service.
On May 20, the Russian daily Izvestia cited Alexander Matsegora, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, saying that a direct flight route linking Vladivostok and the Kalma area in Wonsan is under consideration.
As part of efforts to transform the Wonsan region into an international tourism destination, North Korea previously repurposed the Kalma airfield, formerly used for military operations, and reopened it as a civilian airport named Kalma Airport.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
