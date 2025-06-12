 North Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts following South's lead
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 10:07
North Korean loudspeakers to the South seen on Oct. 10, 2024 [NEWS1]

North Korea has apparently ceased its loudspeaker broadcasts to the South, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported Thursday morning, a day after South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered a halt to broadcasts from the South.
 
"There were no regions that heard North Korea's loudspeakers to the South," JCS said Thursday.

 

"We are keeping a close eye on North Korea's related actions."
 
The last broadcast heard from North Korea was from the western front at "late last night," according to military officials on Thursday. The North operated different speakers at different times, according to the official. 
 
On Wednesday at 2 p.m., President Lee Jae-myung gave orders to stop the speakers as part of his efforts to alleviate tensions with the North.
 
All loudspeakers, that had been active since July 21 last year, were immediately halted. South Korea had operated 24 stationary speakers in the western, central and eastern fronts and 16 mobile speakers. The speakers remain in place but have ceased operation.
 
Newly elected President Lee, during his campaign, pledged to stop the broadcasts to the North in a bid to soften the relationship with the country. His promise was fulfilled a week after being elected on June 4. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
