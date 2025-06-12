 Lee, Australian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, critical minerals
Lee, Australian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in defense, critical minerals

Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 20:57
President Lee Jae-myung speaks by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the presidential office in Seoul on June 12, 2025. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae-myung speaks by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the presidential office in Seoul on June 12, 2025. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Lee Jae-myung spoke by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, and the two agreed to strengthen cooperation in defense, arms and critical minerals, the top office spokesperson said.
 
During the 15-minute call, the first between the two leaders since Lee took office last week, Lee noted that the two countries have worked together as comprehensive strategic partners to bring stability and prosperity to the international community, Kang Yu-jung said during a press briefing.
 

Related Article

 
The leaders particularly noted the ongoing cooperation in the defense, arms, clean energy and critical minerals sectors, and agreed to further strengthen such cooperation, she said.
 
The leaders also agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation for actual progress on the North Korean nuclear issue while working together for a successful summit of the APEC forum in Korea's Gyeongju later this year.
 
Kang added that the two agreed to meet in person in the future to discuss specific areas of cooperation that will help further strengthen bilateral relations.

YONHAP
tags Australia Korea President Lee Jae-myung

Lee visits Itaewon Memorial Alley

