Lee visits Itaewon Memorial Alley

President Lee Jae-myung visited the site of the Itaewon crowd crush disaster in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the afternoon of June 12. Walking through the “October 29 Memorial Alley,” Lee laid flowers and observed a moment of silence, while emphasizing the need for stronger public safety measures. The tragedy occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, amid Halloween celebrations, when crowds surged in a narrow alleyway, resulting in 159 deaths and 196 injuries. [YONHAP]