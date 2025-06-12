Ruling party recommends 3 special prosecutors to investigate ex-President Yoon, his wife

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday recommended three candidates to serve as special prosecutors to investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration, corruption allegations involving his wife and the death of a Marine.The move comes as the presidential office asked the DP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party to submit their nominations for each of the probes after the enactment of the three bills.The DP recommended Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate 11 charges against Yoon, including insurrection and military mutiny, over his failed martial law bid in December.Min Joong-ki, former chief judge of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to probe Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, over stock price manipulation, her acceptance of a luxury bag and interference with the election nomination process.The DP recommended Lee Yoon-jae, a professor at Myongji University, to look into the Marine's death in July 2023.The Rebuilding Korea Party also submitted its list of nominees earlier in the day.President Lee Jae-myung is required to appoint the special counsels within three days of receiving the recommendations.The appointed special counsels will have up to 20 days to prepare their investigations, with full-scale probes expected to begin early next month.Yonhap