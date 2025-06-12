Former professional baseball player sent to prison over phishing scam
Published: 12 Jun. 2025, 16:19
A former professional baseball player in his 20s has been sentenced to prison for participating in a voice phishing scam.
The Incheon District Court on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to two years and six months in prison for violating the Act on the Prevention of Loss Caused by Telecommunications-based Financial Fraud and fraud charges.
“The defendant claims he had no intent to commit the crime, but it is likely he recognized that the money would be used for currency exchange,” the court said in its ruling. “The court finds that intent has been sufficiently established.”
The man was indicted for participating in a voice phishing scam around June of last year, in which approximately 190 million won ($139,900) was defrauded. He acted as a so-called “cash exchanger,” directing other accomplices in the scheme.
The court said, “The defendant acted on instructions from his superior and relayed those to other accomplices, managing them, which makes his culpability significant. He also re-engaged in fraudulent acts by exchanging the victim’s money, resulting in additional victims.”
However, the court also noted that the crime appears to have been committed "under pressure from his superior," and he did not receive any direct benefit. He has no prior criminal record and deposited 20 million won with the court for the victims, according to the court.
During sentencing on May 19, prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison term, citing the severity of the involvement and the large amount of damages, as well as the fact that no settlement had been reached with the victims.
The man had joined a professional baseball club in 2018, playing in the third and second tiers. In 2020, the team requested to remove him from the development player list, effectively releasing him.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
